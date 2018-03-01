Denny Berg, WB9MSM, of Watertown, Wisconsin, reports that he achieved his goal of completing DXCC on December 31, 2017, using the new FT8 digital mode. It took him just 4 months.

“I can tell all of you that this mode is spreading like wildfire throughout all the HF bands,” Berg told The Daily DX. “I have also noticed that most of these FT8ers use Logbook of The World (LoTW) for their confirmation process.”

Berg, an ARRL member, said his current DXCC count stands at 104 entities, all confirmed via LoTW. He said he was able to work all states on FT8 in about 6 weeks of operating. A radio amateur since 1970, Berg was among the stations activating W1AW/9 from Wisconsin during the ARRL Centennial in 2014. — Thanks to The Daily DX