The ARRL Foundation Board of Directors has selected Ellwood “Woody” Brem, K3YV, of Spring Mills, Pennsylvania, as the winner of the 2020 Bill Orr, W6SAI, Technical Writing Award for his article, “‘Leaky’ Antenna Switches,” which appeared in the March 2020 issue of QST. The Foundation Board acted on a recommendation from the QST editorial staff in selecting the recipient at its January 27 annual meeting.

“I am truly honored,” Brem said. “Bill Orr was and is one of my inspirations. I have read his books for many years and have always tried to live up to his high standards. I’d like to think Bill Orr helped me along to a wonderful career in electrical engineering.”

The Bill Orr, W6SAI, Technical Writing Award is bestowed each year upon the author of an outstanding QST article or series on new or existing technologies, or on methods or means of amateur communication. Articles must be written in an easily understood style, worthy of the Bill Orr stamp of approval, encourage interest, and expand knowledge and understanding of amateurs who may lack a strong technical background.

The QST editorial staff serves as the selection panel and recommends the winner from a review of the year’s QST articles to the ARRL Foundation Board for final approval.

Established by ARRL in 1973, the ARRL Foundation is an independent IRS 501(c)(3) organization that administers programs to support the amateur radio community. The ARRL Foundation advances the art, science, and societal benefits of the Amateur Radio Service by awarding financial grants and scholarships to individuals and organizations in support of their charitable, educational, and scientific efforts.