The Amateur Radio Legal Defense and Assistance Committee (ARLDAC) is considering hosting a half-day workshop for attorneys at the ARRL 2022 National Convention in Orlando. This would be for attorneys only, and attendees would be eligible to earn continuing legal education (CLE) credit in their respective states. It would be held on the afternoon of February 10, as part of the Thursday training track sessions for the 2022 convention.

ARLDAC is gauging interest to see if it can come up with a core number to make it worthwhile. Interested attorneys should email ARRL Regulatory Information Manager Dan Henderson, N1ND, by May 31, 2021.