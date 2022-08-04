World Amateur Radio Day (WARD) is April 18 and is celebrated worldwide by radio amateurs and their national associations, which are organized as member-societies of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU).



It was on this day in 1925 that the IARU was formed in Paris. American Radio Relay League (today, ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio) co-founder Hiram Percy Maxim was its first president.



"On World Amateur Radio Day, all radio amateurs are invited to take to the airwaves to enjoy our global friendship with other amateurs, and to promote our skills and capabilities to the public," said Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, ARRL Director of Public Relations and Innovation. "Use the backdrop of World Amateur Radio Day to describe and demonstrate ham radio to family, friends, and co-workers." While WARD falls on a Monday this year, Inderbitzen encourages amateurs and radio clubs to extend the celebration to include the weekend, or even all week. "Some radio clubs will even seek a proclamation from their town or state government, designating the period to recognize the contributions of radio amateurs to our communities, and the overall importance of our Amateur Radio Service," he said.



ARRL reports that there are more than 775,000 hams in the US. ARRL also supports a nationwide network of 2,400 affiliated radio clubs. "Radio clubs provide opportunities for newcomers to discover radio and to become ham radio operators," said Inderbitzen. "Clubs develop the personal radio communications capability of their members, operating together or from their home stations, in portable settings, and from nearly anywhere." Inderbitzen also highlighted that among the primary purposes of the Amateur Radio Service is to enhance international goodwill. "Radio amateurs use radio signals, which reach beyond borders, to bring people together culturally while providing essential communication in service to their communities."



More information and resources for participating in and promoting World Amateur Radio Day, can be found at:

Use the ARRL Special Event Stations listing to find on-air events by entering "World Amateur Radio Day" in the keyword search. On social media, use the hashtags #WorldAmateurRadioDay, #hamradio, and #ARRL.