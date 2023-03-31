In less than a month, 2023 World Amateur Radio Day (WARD) will be celebrated, literally, around the world!



WARD is held on April 18 every year and is celebrated by radio amateurs and their national associations which are organized as member-societies of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU). It was on this day in 1925 that the IARU was formed in Paris. American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Co-Founder Hiram Percy Maxim was its first president.



The IARU announced previously that Human Security for All (HS4A) will be this year's World Amateur Radio Day theme. The day is being celebrated with a 2-week operating event occurring April 11 - 25. Special event stations will be operating from around the world, making two-way radio contacts to call attention to the HS4A campaign. The United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security describes 'human security' as "a more powerful, lasting approach to the most difficult deficits in peace and development," such as poverty, war, and natural disasters.



ARRL encourages all radio amateurs to take to the airwaves for WARD, to enjoy our global friendship with other amateurs, and to show our skills and capabilities to the public.



More information about 2023 World Amateur Radio Day is available at www.arrl.org/world-amateur-radio-day and www.iaru.org/on-the-air/world-amateur-radio-da