World Radio Day 2024 will be on February 13, and this year's theme is, "A Century Informing, Entertaining and Educating."

World Radio Day was first celebrated in 2012, following its declaration by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference. It was subsequently adopted as an International Day by the United Nations General Assembly. Amateur radio is included in the celebration.

The EA Digital Federation designates the day as AO#WRD: World Radio Day, and they will have nine special event stations on the air on February 9 - 18. The stations will be active on different bands and modes, including phone, CW, and digital. You can locate the stations through the DX cluster or the agenda of activity on their website.

Operating times and special QSL information can be found at FEDI-EA - AO#WRD: World Radio Day 2024 (fediea.org).