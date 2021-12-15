The EI7GL blog reports that publication of the World Radio TV Handbook (WRTH) will cease with the current 76th edition. For many years, the WRTH provided information about shortwave broadcast times and frequencies, but the number of listeners has dwindled as broadcasting has shifted to the internet. In addition, information on international broadcasting schedules and frequencies is also available on the internet. In a statement, the publishers said, “Having produced this book for the past 24 years, we are very sorry to announce that WRTH 2022 will be the final edition of World Radio TV Handbook produced and published by WRTH Publications. We realize that this news will be disappointing for many people. We wish to thank you all for your loyal support over the years. Good DX and Happy Listening.”