World Radiosport Team Championship 2018 (WRTC 2018) has announced the 65 referees (63 on site and 2 alternates) that will monitoring the two-person competing teams during the competition July 14-15 in Germany. A referee will be at each station site to verify compliance with the rules and make decisions on any rule questions competitors may have.

“The referees must be top-level contesters, because they must simultaneously listen to the audio from both operators for the entire 24 hours of the WRTC 2018 competition,” WRTC 2018 said in making the announcement.

Managing the referee application and verification process was Ulf Ehrlich, DL5AXX. More than 130 applied, and the selection process considered many factors, including geographical area, language skills, and SO2R ability. The Judging Committee of WRTC 2018, which Ehrlich heads, made the final choices. The Judging Committee also must certify the results of the competition.

Other committee members are Dietmar Kasper, DL3DXX; Nodir Tursoon-Zadeh, EY8MM; Randy Thompson, K5ZD, and Bernd Länger, VK2IA.