The Amateur Radio on the International Space Station US team (ARISS-US) has announced the list of schools or organizations that may host Amateur Radio contacts with International Space Station (ISS) crew members from July through December. The list includes the 24th World Scout Jamboree, which is set for this summer at the Summit Bechtel Scout Reserve in West Virginia. Schools and organizations had submitted proposals seeking an opportunity to host contacts, and a review team of teachers from the ARISS-US Education Committee selected from those submissions. Applicants chosen will advance to the second phase of the selection process — developing an Amateur Radio equipment plan to host a scheduled ARISS contact.

ARISS’s primary goal is to engage young people in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activities, and involve them in pursuits related to space exploration, Amateur Radio, communication, and associated areas of study and career options.

“ARISS is such an incredible opportunity for students to gain a once-in-a-lifetime experience and real-world skills that they can use the rest of their lives,” teacher Joanne Michael, KM6BWB, said following a 2017 contact at Meadows Elementary School in Manhattan Beach, California, where she and her students launch balloons carrying ham radio payloads. Meadows is also an ARISS-US Education Committee member.

ARISS anticipates that NASA will be able to provide scheduling opportunities for these US host organizations. Once the ARISS technical team approves the equipment plans, the finalists will be scheduled as their availability and flexibility line up with contact opportunities.

The schools and organizations are: