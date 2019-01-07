The World Wide Radio Operators Foundation (WWROF), in collaboration with the Slovenia Contest Club (SCC), has announced the World Wide Digi DX Contest (WW Digi), which it hopes will become an annual event. The inaugural running of the 24-hour contest will take place on August 31 – September 1. The new contest aims to tap into the enthusiasm being generated by the new digital modes pioneered by Joe Taylor, K1JT, and the WSJT-X Development Group. Participants will use FT4 and FT8 on 160, 80, 40, 20, 15, and 10 meters. The WW Digi will utilize a distance-based scoring system, with participants earning points based on the distance between grid square centers of the two stations in a given contact.

“This will encourage operators to seek out long-distance, weak-signal contacts that highlight the technical advantages of the new digital modes,” WWROF’s announcement said.

To encourage activity across all bands, each new two-character grid field contacted on each band will be a multiplier. The final score will the product of total contact points and grid square contacts. Single-operator and multioperator entries are invited to take part.

“The contest has been designed to enable making contacts utilizing standard WSJT-X software behavior, making it easy for non-contesters to participate,” the announcement said. “At the same time, the contest supports some new techniques that will encourage operating innovation, such as permitting stations to work up to three ‘QSO streams’ on a band at one time. Robotic operation is specifically prohibited in order to keep the human element as part of the game.” Similar worldwide DX contests are planned for August through November.

Plaques will be awarded to top scorers. (Contact WW Digi Contest Director Ed Muns, W0YK, to sponsor an award.) Downloadable electronic certificates will be available for anyone who submits a log. WWROF plans to have results available within 90 days of the contest’s conclusion.

WWROF is dedicated to improving the skills and fun of Amateur Radio operators around the world by utilizing education, competition, advancement of technology, and scientific research, promoting international friendship and goodwill. It is a nonprofit, donor-supported organization.