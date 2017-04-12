The World Wide Radio Operators Foundation (WWROF) has announced a program to help radio amateurs and radiosport enthusiasts in Puerto Rico get back on the air in the wake of this fall’s devastating hurricane damage to the island. The KP4 Generator Project is raising funds to purchase Honda eu2000i generators for the radio amateurs of Puerto Rico. Well-known contester Angel Vazquez, WP3R, will distribute these generators to active radio amateurs on the island for use in emergency-related communication and other applications, based on local need.

The WWROF will match the first $5,000 in donations from clubs and individuals to the KP4 Generator Project. WWROF is an IRS 501(c)(3) organization, and donations are tax-deductible for US taxpayers to the extent allowed by law.

Puerto Rico suffered extreme damage from hurricanes Irma and Maria, and while recovery efforts are proceeding, a lot of work remains to be done that will take significant time, WWROF Chairman, John Dorr, K1AR, said in an announcement over the weekend.

“Amateur Radio has filled a vital need for communications, since the storm destroyed most of the island’s wired and wireless infrastructure,” Dorr noted. “Many of our fellow Amateur Radio operators and contesters are among the people who suffered significant damage.” The WWROF said the contesting community in Puerto Rico has expressed a continued need for generators to stay on the air and to power their homes for ongoing communication needs.

Currently electric power has been restored to roughly two-thirds of the island, but full power may not be back until early next year, according to some estimates. Generators remain in high demand and in very short supply on the island.

The Amateur Radio and Radiosport communities may donate to the KP4 Generator Project via PayPal (to donations@WWROF.org), via credit card on the WWROF website (click on the DONATE button), by check to WWROF, PO Box 529, Fredericksburg, TX 78624-0529.

The mission of the Worldwide Radio Operators Foundation is to improve the skills of Amateur Radio operators around the world, utilizing education, competition, advancement of technology and scientific research. The foundation focuses on promoting international friendship and goodwill, and on preparing operators to better serve society in times when communication support is needed.