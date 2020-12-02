Retired Ohio State University Professor Robert Dixon, W8ERD, says a documentary about the 1977 discovery of a signal from the cosmos detected by the Ohio State University Radio Telescope is now available from at least one internet video site and was to become available from Amazon and Google Play. The so-called “WOW signal” is regarded as the best candidate for a signal originating from extraterrestrial intelligence. Dixon directed the radio telescope program. Dixon says the award-winning 88-minute film, WOW Signal, is available on FandangoNow. The documentary’s trailer is free; the film itself is available for rent or purchase. — Thanks to Robert Dixon, W8ERD