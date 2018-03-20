Chris Janssen, DL1MGB, president of the World Radiosport Team Championship 2018 (WRTC 2018) Organizing Committee said this week that nearly all of the anticipated funds are in hand to mount the two-member Amateur Radio team competition in Germany this July.

“Rudolf, DJ3WE, who took over the management of the fundraising team at the beginning of the year, informs us that, so far, donations of about €500,000 ($613,280) have been received,” Janssen said. Of the total raised so far, nearly €200,000 ($245,312) came from donations by some 900 individual donors — 74% of them in Germany, and 21% from the US. Amateur Radio clubs kicked in another €70,000 (approximately $85,859). Tent sponsorships account for another €65,000 ($79,726), and €75,000 ($91,992) came from sponsored teams. Corporate sponsors have donated nearly €90,000 ($110,390), and direct donations and company discounts account for an additional €100,000 ($122,656).

“Overall, our current finances cover approximately 97% of our estimated costs,” Janssen said. “However, uncertainties exist, so we are not yet quite able to say we have accumulated the required finances.” Janssen said donations small or large are welcome. Visit the WRTC 2018 website and click the “Donate” button.