World Radiosport Team Championship 2018 (WRTC 2018) chair Christian Janssen, DL1MGB, says QSL cards for contacts with the competing Y8-prefix stations now are on order at the printer’s.

“It is not always easy to keep up the pace after such a big event like the WRTC 2018,” Janssen said. “But, we are moving forward.” WRTC 2018 will not automatically send QSL cards, but everyone who wants a paper QSL will get one. Janssen said all logs have been uploaded to Club Log for request via the Online QSL Requests (OQRS) system, and he recommends using it to request cards by Y8 call sign (OQRS lets stations request QSL cards through a log search on Club Log. It’s available to registered Club Log users).

“Please don't send paper QSL cards to us,” Janssen advised. All QSOs have been uploaded to Logbook of The World (LoTW). If a contact is not showing up in LoTW, contact WRTC 2018.