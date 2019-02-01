The World Radiosport Team Championship 2022 (WRTC 2022) Organizing Committee has debuted its official website as well as the Initial Qualification Rules — already under debate — to be selected as a WRTC 2022 team leader. While 2022 may seem a long way off, the qualifying events — 24 in all — take place between February 2019 and November 2020. Each qualifying event has a point value that’s used in calculating qualifying scores, and each entry category has been assigned a weighting factor.

“Please don’t think that WRTC is only for Top Guns,” the announcement said. “You might have a chance.” According to the announcement, WRTC 2022 Selection Areas are much smaller, so that operators on all continents will have more chances to qualify. Team leaders, once established, will select a team member from among the top applicants who did not qualify as team leaders. “WRTC 2022 is now for everybody. The only things that you will need are commitment, motivation, and skill!” the announcement said.

An email reflector has been set up to field “suggestions, corrections, and new ideas” on the Initial Qualification Rules, and the Final Qualification Rules will be published on January 31.

The first qualifying event is the ARRL International DX Contest CW. WRTC 2022 will be held in Bologna, Italy.