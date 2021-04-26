World Radiosport Team Championship 2022 (WRTC 2022) has been postponed for 1 year. At the WRTC 2022 Association Assembly on April 23, the event’s Organizing Committee decided to put off WRTC 2022 until 2023 after consulting with the WRTC Sanctioning Committee.

“There have been no changes in the qualification process or to the overall structure of the event and its sponsoring committee,” said the announcement from WRTC 2022 Organizing Committee President Carlo de Mari, IK1HJS. “A detailed report on the qualification standings will be prepared and released at a later date. In consideration of the worldwide public health challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe our decision is reasonable.”

Further announcements will be forthcoming as new arrangements for the event have been made.