The WSJT Development Group has released WSJT-X version 1.7.0. The WSJT-X software suite is designed to facilitate basic Amateur Radio communication using very weak signals (WSJT stands for Weak Signal communication by K1JT).

Joe Taylor, K1JT, recommends reading the extensively updated WSJT-X version 1.7 User Guide, which describes new features and capabilities (relative to version 1.6). WSJT-X version 1.7.0 includes new modes ISCAT, MSK144, and QRA64; newly implemented submodes JT65B-C and JT9B-H; a new Franke-Taylor decoder to replace the Koetter-Vardy decoder previously used for JT65; improvements to the JT4, JT9, and JT65 decoders; multi-pass decoding for JT65 and WSPR, and improved convenience features for EME Doppler tracking.