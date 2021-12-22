The WSJT-X development group — Joe Taylor, K1JT; Steve Franke, K9AN; and new member Nico Palermo, IV3NWV — has announced the release of WSJT-X 2.5.3. This new release includes a feature of special interest to users participating in the ARRL January VHF Contest (January 15 – 17, 2022). This new feature is an enhanced macro facility for text messages that is aimed at making it easier to ask another station to move to another band. This feature is described briefly in the updated WSJT-X User Guide. Installation packages for WSJT-X 2.5.3 are available on the WSJT-X website.