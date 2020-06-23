The digital modes suite WSJT-X version 2.2.2 has been released. The update is a bug-fix release. The primary change is to incorporate the new Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) Prince Edward Island (PE) Section PE into the FT8/FT4/MSK144 contest mode for ARRL Field Day. Operators planning to be on the air for Field Day should upgrade to this version to enable accurate logging.

Another change: the FT8 decoder has been sped up in “normal” and “fast” modes. This offers a decoding speed closer to that of version 2.1.2 without compromising the number of decodes. It is particularly targeted for slower, single-board computers, such as the Raspberry Pi Model 3 or similar.

Also, the DX grid field now clears automatically whenever the DX call field is changed.