The WSJT-X development team has announced the general availability release of WSJT-X version 2.5.1. This release mainly contains improvements and repairs defects related to Q65 and JT65 when used with nonstandard and compound call signs. Those planning to use Q65 or JT65 to make weak-signal contacts involving a nonstandard call sign should upgrade to this version. Also included is a new feature for microwave aircraft scatter, as well as repairs for bugs detected since the general availability release of version 2.5.0.

A complete listing of changes is available in the Release Notes. Links to WSJT-X 2.5.1 installation packages for Windows, Linux, and Mac are available.