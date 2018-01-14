Hardware for a planned permanent WSPR beacon system in the Antarctic is currently on its way. The installation -- a joint project of the Technical University of Munich, the University of Bremen, and the Deutscher Amateur Radio Club (DARC) -- consists of 5-W beacon transmitters for 160 through 6 meters, and a multiband WSPR receiver that will simultaneously monitor all bands from 160 to 15 meters and post up to 700 reports/hour to WSPRnet.

Commissioning of the system at the German Neumayer III Research Station is planned for mid-January. -- Thanks to Tom Kamp, DF5JL, IARU Region 1 HF Committee Chairman via Rainer Englert, DF2NU