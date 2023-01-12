As part of the celebrations for SKYWARN™ Recognition Day (SRD) on December 2, 2023, hams will be on the air as WX1AW from the ARRL® Radio Laboratory station, W1HQ. ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, and other amateurs plan to be on the air for several hours Saturday morning and midday.

The event honors all SKYWARN storm spotters and amateur radio operators for their contributions to the National Weather Service (NWS) during severe weather. Amateur radio operators also provide vital communication to the NWS and emergency management teams in other instances when normal communications fail.

"SKYWARN is a perfect example of an opportunity for hams to provide situational awareness for our communities during severe weather. We are happy to participate with our partners at the NWS and look forward to continuing the service provided by amateur radio operators around the country," said Johnston.

For those interested in participating in the operating event, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website is updated with the SKYWARN registration form, mapping form, rules, and information.

SRD was developed in 1999 by the NWS and ARRL. On SRD amateur stations exchange contact information with as many NWS stations as possible on 80, 40, 20, 15, 10, and 6 meters, plus the 2-meter and 70-centimeter bands. Contacts made via repeaters are also permitted. Non-amateur radio spotters can exchange information with NWS offices using social media. To learn how to become a trained NOAA storm spotter, visit Spotter Training (weather.gov).



To receive a QSL card from WX1AW, please send a self-addressed stamped envelope to:



W1AW

225 Main Street

Newington, CT 06111



Contacts will also be confirmed on the ARRL LoTW® web-based database and repository.