The annual SKYWARN™ Recognition Day (SRD) takes place on Saturday, December 5, 1300 – 2300 UTC. Cosponsored by ARRL and the National Weather Service (NWS), SRD recognizes radio amateurs for the vital public service they provide during severe weather. Amateur radio operators comprise a large percentage of SKYWARN volunteers. Begun in 1999, the event’s purpose is to test amateur radio operations and equipment between NWS Offices nationwide, and it is open to all stations. Participants exchange signal reports and basic weather information (e.g., “sunny,” “cloudy,” “rain”) with stations at NWS Offices and elsewhere. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, operation from NWS forecast offices is expected to be minimal, so the focus will shift to contacting as many participating trained SKYWARN spotters as possible.

WX1AW will be on the air for SRD 2020. Volunteers from the ARRL staff will take part from their home stations as WX1AW/portable. WX1AW will be available on various HF frequencies and modes.

As it has done in the past, WX4NHC at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) will be on the air for SRD, marking its 22nd year of participation and its 40th year of public service at the NHC.

A SKYWARN Recognition Day Facebook page has been created and will host a variety of live and recorded segments throughout the day. An SRD resource page is on the ARRL website.