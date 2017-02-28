Xenia High School has announced that it will cancel classes on Friday, May 19, so students there can attend the opening day of Hamvention. The largest Amateur Radio gathering in the US will take place in Xenia for the first time this spring after being forced to relocate when long-time venue, Hara Arena, closed.

A message on the high school’s website says, “Xenia will welcome Hamvention to our community for the first time ever this year. Hamvention will be taking place May 19-21. Since this is the first year of Xenia hosting it, we want our students to have the opportunity to take advantage of all of the sessions associated with this program.

"We also anticipate a large number of people from outside the city coming to Xenia for the convention. Thus, the Board of Education has decided to cancel school on Friday, May 19th. Teachers will be involved in professional development programs on this day. We are excited about what Hamvention can mean to our city. Additional information will come regarding student tickets to the convention and any other opportunities that may be available.”