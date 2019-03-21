The XR0ZRC DXpedition team on Robinson Crusoe Island (Juan Fernandez Islands) reports that a very slow internet connection has hampered its ability to upload logs. Operators report that severe local noise on the low bands is making reception difficult.

“The team is looking for another QTH for the low-band position,” an announcement on the group’s website said. “Some of the equipment that came from Chile to the island yesterday is still on the ship. Unloading is not possible due to [a] storm.” The announcement said the XR0ZRC team expects to retrieve the equipment today (March 21) and start installing antennas for 80 and 160 meters.

Sponsored by the Russian Robinson Crusoe Club, the XR0ZRC operation is scheduled to continue until March 27. The island was home to marooned sailor Alexander Selkirk from 1704 to 1709, and is thought to have inspired novelist Daniel Defoe’s fictional Robinson Crusoe in his 1719 novel about the character, although the novel is set in the Caribbean. Juan Fernandez Islands (CE0Z) is the 68th most-wanted DXCC entity, according to Club Log.