The Yasme Foundation has announced a supporting grant to establish Reverse Beacon Network (RBN) nodes in Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya. The project will be carried out by youth members of Amateurs Radio Algeriens and the Association des Radio Amateurs Tunisiens radio clubs. Build-out of these nodes will increase RBN presence in Africa for both the amateur and scientific communities. The RBN is a network of global software-defined radio (SDR) receivers that monitors amateur radio bands and reports CW, RTTY, and FT8 signals to a central database. — Thanks to the Yasme Foundation