The Yasme Foundation Board of Directors announced several grants when it met in Orlando, Florida, on February 9. Financial support will go to:

The Ethiopian Amateur Radio Society (ET3AA) for VHF equipment.

The SU8WRC/SU8X demonstration station at World Radiocommunication Conference 2019 in Egypt.

The Youth on the Air and HamSCI exhibits at Dayton Hamvention 2020.

Contest University at Dayton Hamvention 2020, for audio/visual equipment, student materials, and live internet streaming.

The Croatian Amateur Radio Association (HRS) to support the Youngsters on the Air (YOTA) 2020 IARU Region 1 annual summer camp.

The Board also announced the individual and group recipients of the Yasme Excellence Award, which recognizes significant contributions to amateur radio through their service, creativity, effort, and dedication. The award may recognize technical, operating, or organizational achievement. The Yasme Excellence Award is in the form of a cash grant and an individually engraved crystal globe.

The latest recipients of the Yasme Excellence Award are James Sarté, K2QI, and Adrian Ciuperca, KO8SCA, for their efforts in combining the latest state-of-the-art technology, diplomatic skills, persistence, and leadership in reactivating the United Nations Headquarters club station, 4U1UN. Additional help with gathering equipment and logistical support was provided by RA9USU, NT2Y, NT2X, K2LE, and N2UN (SK).

The Yasme Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation organized to support scientific and educational projects related to amateur radio, including DXing and the introduction and promotion of amateur radio in developing countries.