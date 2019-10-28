The Board of Directors of The Yasme Foundation has approved a supporting grant of $4,000 to Club Log and Club Log Author Michael Wells, G7VJR. The grant will support capital improvements, needed to take the system into the future with improved resiliency, enhanced performance, and the hardware needed for continued innovation.

Club Log caters to DXers and DXpedition hosting. Yasme’s association with Club Log began with a grant in 2012, when the system hosted 67 million contacts with 7,300 users. Today, Club Log boasts some 70,000 active users and some 590 million contacts.

The Yasme Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation organized to support scientific and educational projects related to amateur radio, including DXing and the introduction and promotion of amateur radio in developing countries.