The Yasme Foundation Board of Directors has announced that it will be giving a grant to the Seychelles Amateur Radio Association (SARA) to establish a facility for its recently formed (2018) amateur radio club.

The Yasme Foundation also announced that Steve Babcock, VE6WZ, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is the latest recipient of its Excellence Award. This honor is presented to individuals and groups who, through their own service, creativity, effort, and dedication, have made a significant contribution to amateur radio. The Yasme Foundation cited Babcock’s contributions to the art of low-band antennas and remote operating. Babcock has made countless hours of instructional videos, which are available to the amateur community for free via his QRZ.com profile. The Yasme Excellence Award is given in the form of a cash grant and an individually engraved crystal globe.