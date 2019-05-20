The Board of Directors of The Yasme Foundation has awarded $5,000 each to the Foundation for Amateur Radio (FAR) and ARRL scholarship programs for 2019, and $5,000 in general support to World Radiosport Team Championship 2022 (WRTC 2022) in Italy and a second grant to sponsor the so-called “Widow’s Ball” during WRTC 2022.

The Yasme Foundation Board also announced Yasme Excellence Award winners. They are:

Angel Vazquez, WP3R , for his work in disaster relief, and as an outstanding ambassador for Amateur Radio.

, for his work in disaster relief, and as an outstanding ambassador for Amateur Radio. Nikola Percin, 9A5W, for his outstanding work in advancing Amateur Radio in Croatia and the surrounding region. He is a cofounder of 9A1A. Percin initiated efforts to recruit young amateurs and established youth programs in coordination with local universities.

The Yasme Excellence Award recognizes individuals and groups who, through their own service, creativity, effort, and dedication, have made significant contributions to Amateur Radio. These may be in recognition of technical, operating, or organizational achievement, as all three are necessary for the growth of Amateur Radio. The Yasme Excellence Award is in the form of a cash grant and an individually engraved crystal globe.

The Yasme Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation organized to support scientific and educational projects related to Amateur Radio, including DXing and the introduction and promotion of Amateur Radio in developing countries.