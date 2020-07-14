The Reverse Beacon Network (RBN) will gain 15 new nodes, thanks to the Yasme Foundation. These new nodes will be added in regions where there is a need for reception reports to support amateur radio operation and where those reports will also have scientific value for geophysical research. Yasme was assisted in this effort by supporting grants from Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) and by scientific advice from HamSCI researchers. Node locations will be available after a final list of hosts is available.