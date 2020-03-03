The Yasme Foundation will present its Excellence Award on March 6 to the individuals responsible for reactivating the United Nations Headquarters amateur radio station, 4U1UN. The project took more than 4 years to complete.

As announced earlier, those receiving the award are James Sarte, K2QI, and Adrian Ciuperca, KO8SCA. The team used an innovative in-house remote concept: the station is located on the 42nd floor of UN Headquarters in New York City, while the control point is on the ground floor.

Jointly presenting the award will be ARRL Hudson Division Director Ria Jairam, N2RJ, and Yasme Director Martti Laine, OH2BH.

Capping the ceremony will be the first-ever FT8 contacts from 4U1UN, with WSJT-X developer Joe Taylor, K1JT, at the controls. Those making the first 25 contacts will receive a certificate signed by Taylor. Following the presentation, K2QI, G6CBR, N2RJ, OH2BH, KO8SCA, and VE7NY will activate 4U1UN for the ARRL International DX SSB contest.

QSL via HB9BOU. — Thanks to Martti Laine, OH2BH