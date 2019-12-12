German special event station DL250BTHVN will be active between December 16, 2019, and December 17, 2020, to honor the 250th anniversary of the birth of famed composer Ludwig van Beethoven. The Beethoven anniversary year will take place under the auspices of Germany’s Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Beethoven was born in December 1770 in Bonn, Germany, and lived there for the first 22 years of his life. The anniversary event is aimed in part at highlighting Beethoven’s extensive oeuvre as a composer and to boost Bonn’s reputation as a “Beethoven city.” QSL via direct or by the bureau.