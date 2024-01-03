The Young Ladies Radio League (YLRL) is hosting an International Women's Day YL Parks on the Air® (POTA) Party from 0000Z - 2359Z on March 8.

International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. This year's theme is Inspire Inclusion.

To celebrate the day, the goal of this special event is to activate any POTA park during the 24-hour event window using any mode and frequency within your license class. Contacts can be submitted to the POTA database. YLRL encourages participants to wear pink, decorate their station, and to share experiences and photos on social media using the hashtag #YL_POTA_Party.

The YLRL was founded in 1939 by Ethel Smith, K4LMB (SK), who was the group's first president, and it continues to use her call sign today. She served as the Section Emergency Coordinator for the ARRL Virginia Section from 1966 - 1969, and later as ARRL Assistant Director for four different Roanoke Division Directors. In 1972, she received the ARRL Roanoke Division Service Award.

The YLRL will celebrate its 85th year in July 2024.