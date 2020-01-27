Youth on the Air (YOTA) 2020 Camp Director Neil Rapp, WB9VPG, has announced that, thanks to a generous radio amateur, a matching fund drive is in progress through the end of February to help fund the 2020 YOTA Camp, June 21 – 26 at the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester, Ohio.

“From now until the end of February, every dollar donated to the Youth on the Air Camp will be matched by Steve McGrane, KM9G, up to a total of $4,000,” Rapp said. “Your donations in support of this unique opportunity for youth to share ham radio with their peers will count double until the end of February.”

Donations may be made via PayPal, GoFundMe, or a check. Visit YouthOnTheAir.org and click on “Donate.” Rapp said donations could make it possible to increase the number of campers from 20 to 30 to better meet demand. “Our corporate and foundation sponsors have raised most of the funds, but we need clubs and individuals to finish the job,” he explained.