December is YOTA Month, celebrating and encouraging Youth On the Air. Amateur radio operators who are 25 years old and younger will be on the air as special event stations around the world throughout December in celebration of youth in amateur radio. YOTA Month stations will be on all bands and modes at various times.

In the US, the call signs will once again be K8Y, K8O, K8T, and K8A. Three new DXCC entities will be participating for the first time. Argentina will be active as LR1YOTA, Cuba as CO0YOTA, and Peru as OA0YOTA. Other countries may be added. Listen for these stations, as well as all call signs with YOTA suffixes.

Last year, 28 operators in the Americas participated in YOTA Month, and this year, Youth in the Americas anticipates an increased level of youth activity from South America. Last year, young hams around the world surpassed their goal of 100,000 contacts during YOTA Month, with a final tally of 137,000. Stations in the Americas logged 14,700 of those contacts.

Overlapping with YOTA Month is Round 3 of the YOTA Contest, which is on December 30, 2021, 1200 – 2359 UTC.

More information about YOTA Month is available on the Youth on the Air website, sponsored by Icom America.

For more information about YOTA Month participation in the Americas, contact YOTA Month Coordinator Bryant Rascoll, KG5HVO or assistant Kees Van Oosbree, W0AAE.

Español:

El Mes de YOTA se sigue expandiendo en las Américas

Radioaficionados menores de 25 años estarán en el aire operando estaciones de eventos especiales por el mundo durante diciembre para celebrar El Mes de Los Jóvenes (YOTA — Youngsters/Youth On The Air). Durante El Mes de YOTA varias estaciones de radio estarán en todas bandas y todos modos a horas variadas. Para confirmación QSL e información de premios están en http://events.ham-yota.com.

En los Estados Unidos este año, los indicativos de identificación otra vez serán K8Y, K8O, K8T, and K8A. ¡Tres países nuevos participarán por la primera vez! Argentina será activa como LR1YOTA, Cuba como CO0YOTA, y Perú como OA0YOTA. Quizás habrá otros países que serán añadidos pronto. Los Radioaficionados se deben animar y escuchar y hacer contacto con estas estaciones en adición a cualquiera sigla de identificación que termine con las letras “YOTA” por el mundo.

En las Américas, 28 radioaficionados participaron el año pasado y este año esperamos ver más actividad de America del Sur. El año pasado, radioaficionados jóvenes por el mundo superaron su meta de 100.000 contactos en el mes de diciembre con un cómputo final de 137.000 — 14.700 de esos fueron hechos por las estaciones en las Américas.

Superponiéndose con El Mes de YOTA está la 3ra ronda del evento de YOTA, que es el 30 de diciembre, 2021, desde 1200 – 2359 UTC.

Más información del mes de YOTA, específicamente en las Américas puede ser encontrado en http://YouthOnTheAir.org, financiado por Icom America.

Se puede encontrar más información del mes de YOTA por el mundo en http://events.ham-yota.com.

Para obtener más información de participación en las Américas, favor de hacer contacto con el coordinador del Mes de YOTA, Bryant Rascoll, KG5HVO o asistente Kees Van Oosbree, W0AAE.