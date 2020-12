Thank you for shopping smile.amazon.com. Because of you, Amazon has donated more than $45,870 to ARRL since 2014, helping ARRL to extend its reach in public service, advocacy, education, technology, and membership. With just a few shopping days left, as you shop for those final gifts, we invite you to continue to choose ARRL as your charity of choice.

Bookmark ARRL’s link and support amateur radio and ARRL the remainder of this holiday season and every time you shop.