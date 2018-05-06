Thirteen-year-old Faith Hannah Lea, AE4FH, of Palm Coast, Florida, will be the only representative of International Amateur Radio Union Region 2 (IARU R2) at the Youngsters on the Air (YOTA) camp this summer in South Africa. Faith Hannah has mounted a GoFundMe campaign to cover expenses.

“When I was chosen to go to South Africa for the YOTA summer event, I was thrilled that the committee thought I was one of the best choices to represent the United States,” Faith Hanna said. “The cost of the trip and the deadline it needs to be paid for does not allow me enough time to raise the funds in my usual way to be able to go. With the help and generosity of other hams, I will be able to go to South Africa for the summer event and learn more about Amateur Radio and other cultures. I am extremely thankful for any and all donations. To everyone who donates, thank you.”

Licensed at age 10 and now holding an Amateur Extra-class license, Faith Hannah is very active on the airwaves and in promoting Amateur Radio via YouTube and elsewhere. She has been a presenter at the Hamvention Youth Forum. Faith Hanna comes from an all-ham family. Her dad, James, is WX4TV; her mother, Michelle, is N8ZQZ; her brother, Zechariah, is WX4TVJ; one sister, Hope, is KM4IPF, and her other sister, Grace, is KM4TXT. Faith Hannah will be traveling to South Africa from Florida in early August with her father.