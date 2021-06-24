The Youngsters On The Air (YOTA) Contest’s first round is complete and the claimed results have been posted on the YOTA website, with final results coming soon. Worldwide participation was very good. In the YOTA-class categories, more than 100 were from contesters as young as 7 years old, and three entered as shortwave listeners (listen only). There were more than 600 entries of participants above the age of 25, with the oldest participant at age 87.

The next round will be on July 18, 1000 – 2159 UTC. The event includes a 6-hour category (this is a change in date from the previously announced July 17).

“Everyone in the ham radio community can take part; it takes place three times per year and only lasts 12 hours,” said IARU Region 1 Youth Working Group Chair Philipp Springer, DK6SP. The event includes eight entry categories. Operation is on 80, 40, 20, 15, and 10 meters, CW or SSB. The contest exchange is the operator’s age, and different ages also serve as multipliers during the contest. Also, the younger the operator, the more points per contact.

Visit the YOTA Contest page for more information. If the FAQ doesn’t address your particular concern, you can email the YOTA Contest Committee.