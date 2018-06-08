Starting on August 6, dozens of young radio amateurs from IARU Region 1 will gather for a week in South Africa for Youngsters on the Air (YOTA) South Africa 2018 in the Gauteng region of South Africa. A summertime gathering in the past, YOTA South Africa 2018 will take place during the Southern Hemisphere winter. Some 80 young radio amateurs — including 13-year-old Faith Hannah Lea, AE4FH, of Florida — will represent more than 30 countries at the event.

In addition to Amateur Radio, YOTA South Africa 2018 will offer the opportunity for participants to learn about different nationalities and cultures, foster international goodwill, and learn new communication and technical skills. Participants will be building a radio kit, be introduced to SDR, build model CubeSats that will be launched into near-space, participate in the launching and tracking of a high-altitude balloon carrying various other radio equipment onboard, and learn more about Rapid Deployment Amateur Radio (RaDAR) and working amateur satellites.

The program for the week includes an excursion to a game reserve to experience African wildlife and the South African countryside. The young campers will take turns at the helm of special event station ZS9YOTA on 160 through 10 meters. — Thanks to SARL