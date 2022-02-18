The application period for the second Youth on the Air Camp for young radio amateurs in North, Central, and South America is now open at YouthOnTheAir.org for radio amateurs aged 15 – 25 interested in attending. The Youth on the Air Camp is set for June 12 – 17 at the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester Township (North Cincinnati), Ohio. The submission deadline is March 1. Applications received before the deadline will be given selection priority.

It costs nothing to apply, but a $100 deposit is required upon acceptance. Scholarships and waivers are available. Campers are also responsible for transportation when arriving to or departing from the camp hotel. Travel during camp events is provided. Travel assistance may also be available, especially for those traveling from outside the US. Campers will be selected by and notified by March 15. To encourage attendance from across IARU Region 2, slots will be held open for campers throughout the Americas. If positions become available, these will be filled from the waiting list.

Changes in the COVID-19 pandemic status and CDC guidelines between now and June may impact plans to host the camp. For additional information, contact Camp Director Neil Rapp, WB9VPG.

“At this time, we have a high level of confidence that hosting the camp June 12 – 17, 2022, will be possible,” Rapp said. “Should we not be able to host the camp or need to reschedule, we will let everyone know with as much notice as possible. Appropriate requirements on masking and vaccination status will be announced as needed.”