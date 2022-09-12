Applications are now being accepted for campers interested in attending Youth on the Air (YOTA) Camp 2023.



Licensed amateur radio operators ages 15 through 25 are encouraged to apply online at YouthOnTheAir.org. The Radio Amateurs of Canada will be the local host for the 2023 YOTA Camp. It is scheduled to take place July 16 â 21, 2023, at the Carleton University campus in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.



Applications will be accepted through May 31, 2023, but for the best chance at being selected, applications should be submitted by 2359 UTC on January 15, 2023.



The application process is free. However, a $100 deposit is required upon acceptance. If a camper is unable to pay the deposit, they may be able to apply for a scholarship or waiver. Camp Director, Neil Rapp, WB9VPG, said campers are responsible for their transportation to the camp location, though some assistance may be available. Travel during camp events is provided.



Campers will be selected by the working group and notified by February 1. To encourage attendance from across the Americas, allocations for campers are being held open for various areas of North, Central, and South America. If countries do not use their allocation, or should someone within an allocation decline acceptance, those positions will be filled from the remaining pool of applicants. As this will be an ongoing process, everyone will not receive notification of acceptance at the same time. Preference will be given to first-time attendees.



COVID-19 guidelines are still in effect and may have an impact on offering the camp. Currently, the outlook on offering the camp in July 2023 is positive. If the camp cannot be hosted, or would need to reschedule, all applicants will be notified as soon as possible. Appropriate requirements on masking and vaccination statuses will be announced as needed.



A YouTube video is now available about the 2023 YOTA Camp. For details and additional information, contact the Camp Director Neil Rapp, WB9VPG, at director@youthontheair.org.