Youth on the Air in the Americas is planning additional home-based activities for this summer, due to the postponement of its inaugural summer camp at the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester Township, Ohio. Virtual YOTA Day will take place on Wednesday, June 24. Activities will include a series of youth-led forums and some competitions that can be done from home — even without a radio. Virtual YOTA Day begins at 1800 UTC on June 24 and continues until 2400 UTC.

Those who had been selected to attend YOTA camp 2020 will be able to meet on Zoom for a day of learning and fun, plus a chance to win prizes, but anyone interested will be able to get in on Virtual YOTA Day via the official Youth on the Air YouTube channel and play along at home. Some activities will include learning how to track down the location of a transmitter without leaving your chair, sharpening contesting skills, and more.

During the week of June 21 – 26, when the camp was to take place, special event station W8Y will be on the air on all bands and modes. Those selected to attend YOTA Camp 2020 will take turns operating as W8Y throughout the week from the station of their own choosing. Campers should contact Marty Sullaway, NN1C, to be added to the schedule.

Youth on the Air will operate Field Day using a remote station in southwestern Ohio. Logging will be done by remote desktop. Campers can sign up at YouthOnTheAir.org for a time slot on the remote station provided by Jay Slough, K4ZLE. Contact Chris Brault, KD8YVJ, with questions.

Youth on the Air will be a club choice for Field Day score submissions. Participating operators age 25 or younger choosing to operate Field Day from a home station can contribute their scores to an aggregate club score for this year only. Enter “Youth on the Air” as the club name on the Field Day entry.

More information about YOTA in the Americas can be found at YouthOnTheAir.org and on YOTAregion2 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.