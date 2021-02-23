Plans remain up in the air for the Youth on the Air (YOTA) in the Americas summer camp, tentatively set for July 11 – 16 in West Chester, Ohio.

“We know that changes in the COVID-19 pandemic status between now and July will have an impact on our decision to host the camp,” 2021 YOTA Americas Camp Director Neil Rapp, WB9VPG, said. “At this time, we are still hopeful that hosting the camp safely July 11 – 16, 2021 will be possible. Should we not be able to host the camp, we will let everyone know with as much notice as possible and postpone it to 2022. Our plan is to make the final decision in the month of April.”

Registration will continue until February 28 for campers accepted to the camp for the 2020 session to attend in 2021. At that point, Rapp said, he will evaluate how many positions remain for additional campers from across the Americas in order to fill out the roster of 30 campers and take applications in March for the remaining slots. “We are also looking at an operating event in the summer,” Rapp said. “Stay tuned.”