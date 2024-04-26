Recycled glasses will be sent home with Argentinian campers attending the 2024 YOTA Summer Camp in the Americas, so that amateur radio operators and youth can safely watch the Annular Solar Eclipse in October. Donations are only being accepted in person at the Dayton Hamvention YOTA Booth #4304 from May 17 - 19 and at the YOTA Summer Camp in the Americas in Halifax, Novia Scotia, Canada, from July 7 - 12. Applications for the 2024 Youth on the Air Camp will be accepted until May 30. The camp will take place from July 7 - 12 at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. First-time attendees are strongly encouraged to apply. For more information and to apply, visit https://youthontheair.org/halifax2024.