A team of young radio amateurs will be on the air from Market Reef Lighthouse as OJ0C, from July 21 until July 28 and again from August 18 until August 25. The lighthouse is nearly at sea level, and waves have been known to cover the entire reef.

The Finnish Lighthouse Society (FLS) and the Amateur Radio League of Finland (SRAL) in conjunction with OH-DX-Foundation (OHDXF) and DX University (DXU) have organized the first-ever International Youth at Sea (IYAS) cultural exchange-based radio activity, which could become a regular annual event. The 2018 youth team members are Nuuti, OH1UBO; Elias, OH2EP; Otava, OH3OT; Mikael, OH3UAF; Pieter, ON3DI; Florian, OE3FTA, and Ilie, YO3IMD — all 16 to 25 years old.

The young operators will be participating in daily workshops of safety and survival at sea in the remote lighthouse. In addition, they will become familiar with the latest digital modes and, most important, learning how operating the radio efficiently — providing OJ0C contacts and handling pileups. Their instructors are Martti, OH2BH; Henri, OH3JR, and Pasi, OH3WS. QSL OJ0C via OH3JR.