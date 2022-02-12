On December 1, 2022, YOTA begins a month-long, special event to celebrate young amateur radio operators -- YOTA Month 2022. YOTA is Youth or Youngsters on the Air. Amateur radio operators aged 25 and younger will be on all bands using all modes throughout the month to make contacts around the world. In 2021, YOTA participants worldwide made 119,516 contacts, surpassing their goal of 100,000 contacts.



In the United States, the call signs for the event will be K8Y, K8O, K8T, and K8A. Argentina will be active as LR1YOTA, Canada as VC3YOTA and VB7YOTA, El Salvador as YS1YOTA, and Honduras as HQ2YOTA. Amateur radio operators are encouraged to listen for and contact these stations, as well as all call signs ending in the letters "YOTA" across the globe.



In addition to the month-long celebration, on December 30 from 1200 to 2359 UTC, round three of the YOTA Contest will be active.



Various YOTA activities and events are organized throughout the world. The International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Youth in Amateur Radio web page includes additional information and links at https://www.iaru.org/on-the-air/youth-in-amateur-radio.