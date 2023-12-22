ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is excited to announce a YouTube telethon fundraiser being hosted to raise money for the future of amateur radio education. On Friday, December 22, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM Eastern Time, ARRL Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, will be live on a YouTube telethon. The event, hosted by several popular ham radio YouTubers from the Ham Radio Tube channel, aims to raise money for the ARRL Teachers Institute (TI) on Wireless Technology. The TI is entirely donor-funded and has seen many successes recently.

In 2023, 65 educators attended and 95% of them are now licensed hams; 20 of them got their license during the TI and 12 more upgraded their license class. Graduates of the program leave with equipment and instructional material to take into the classroom to incorporate amateur radio into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. You may view a promotional video of the event at: https://youtu.be/G5FADjsvtxM

To support the TI directly, visit www.arrl.org/GiveToSTEM.