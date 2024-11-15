The ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology is growing next year, and a number of social media stars are coming together to help it happen. On Saturday, November 30, a live fundraiser telethon is set to take place on the Ham Radio Crash Course YouTube channel. Host Josh Nass, KI6NAZ, will be joined by several web-famous hams to talk radio and raise money. The proceeds benefit the ARRL Education and Technology Fund, which is what pays for the Teachers Institute (TI).

There is skin in the game. “Several donors created a challenge with a $20,000 pledge. The Donor Challenge will be unlocked when others step up and give during this year’s telethon,” said ARRL Director of Development Kevin Beal, K8EAL. “It really shows the value hams place on inspiring and educating the next generation of radio amateurs. They’re going to be the engineers that lead our world forward, and ham radio is a solid foundation for wireless technology,” said Beal.

All the funding for the ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology comes from donations. In the last three years, 175 educators have graduated TI. There were 7 cohorts of the program in 2024, there are 16 planned for 2025, including taking the institute “on the road” to different cities around the country. The goal is to have 300 teachers in 2025, exceeding the combined total of the last three years.

ARRL Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, will join Nass on the telethon. He’ll share success stories from the last several years, and answer questions about the program. “We’re seeing real success, and it’s great to have the opportunity to tell the stories that come out of enabling these educators,” he said.