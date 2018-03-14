Before shutting down on March 12, Z60A in Kosovo had logged 98,450 contacts during its celebratory operations to hand out a new one to the madding crowd.

The 30-day-long initial activation of the newest DXCC entity encountered 30,541 individual call signs in 174 DXCC entities. “Mission Goodwill Kosovo” expressed appreciation to the 28 operators from various countries near and far who turned out to handle the pileups.

The Z60A logs will be uploaded to Logbook of The World (LoTW) “soon,” and QSL cards will be at the printer’s next week.